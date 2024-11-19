Hartsfield-Jackson airport officials say they are ready for holidays

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is bracing for record-breaking crowds during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Airport officials estimate that more than 4.2 million passengers will travel through the airport from Nov. 23 through Dec. 3. The busiest days are expected to be Friday, Nov. 24, followed by the Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Travelers are being urged to plan ahead, especially when it comes to parking. Airport officials warn that parking lots could reach capacity at peak times. Safety and security are also top priorities, as airport police respond to a concerning rise in car thefts. So far this year, 300 vehicles have been stolen from the airport, tripling the number from previous years.

"We'll be on high alert monitoring the airport and responding swiftly to incidents," said Maj. Kelley Collier of the Atlanta Police Department’s Airport Precinct. "Additionally, we have increased our presence throughout the terminal and in parking areas to provide assistance and reassurance to travelers."

Jordan Biegler, Assistant General Manager of Operations at Hartsfield-Jackson, emphasized the airport's readiness to handle the holiday rush. "We stand ever ready to serve our guests here at the world’s busiest and most efficient airport," Biegler said.

Officials also announced new technology aimed at reducing car thefts, which will be implemented in the coming weeks.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive early, check parking availability online, and remain vigilant to ensure a smooth and safe journey during the holiday season.