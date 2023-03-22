Hartsfield-Jackson airport has advice for spring break travelers

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is gearing up for a busy spring break travel season.

They say they are expecting more than 4.4 million passengers and it all ramps up starting Sunday and ending April 9.

Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays are traditionally considered the busiest days for travelers and the airport says March 31 is expected to be the busiest with more than 333,000 passengers expected at the airport.

Passengers should arrive at the airport at least 2-1/2 hours before scheduled departure times for domestic flights and 3 hours for international flights.

All North lower-level lanes will be closed for 72 hours beginning March 27 at 10 p.m. and ending March 30 at 10 p.m. During this time, off airport shuttles will relocate to the outer curb of the North upper-level roadway. Phase 2 begins March 31 and all North Parking Deck shoring is scheduled to be completed June 2. Passengers are urged to utilize the ATLWest parking deck for quick, efficient parking options.