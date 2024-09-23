Harrison Humphries: The unstoppable fourth grader winning against all odds

In brief: Harrison Humphries has Phocomelia and scoliosis but still plays wheelchair football. His family is fundraising for a sports wheelchair to protect his everyday use wheelchair. Inspired by Harrison, his parents say they've become stronger and more resilient. He gets regular check-ups for his back brace instead of frequent physical therapy.



It’s fair to say 9-and-a-half-year-old Harrison Humphries is a piece of work.

"I believe in myself, not a lot gets in my way," says the Peachtree Corners fourth grader.

Humphries' parents learned at 22 weeks their unborn child would have a rare condition called Phocomelia. Coupled with other conditions, including scoliosis, Harrison has no arms, deformed legs, and wears a back brace. The boy's doctor calls his patience rare.

"His specific combination is certainly one in a million," said Dr. Michael Schimtz, chief of Orthopedics at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. "With PFFD and scoliosis is very rare."

Yet, the Georgia Bulldogs fan manages to play wheelchair football--despite, he says, the doubters.

"They try to make me doubt because I don't have arms, and I'm in a wheelchair," says Humphrey. " It doesn't matter."

Because football means so much to Harrison, his parents don't want to take the game away from him. However, the family needs to acquire a sports wheelchair to avoid damaging his primary wheelchair, which is essential for his daily activities.

"If it gets broken because of sports, we can't get him to and from doctors' appointments, to and from school," says Harrison's mother, Tara Denton.

Denton says faith has helped to guide them. Plus, she says she and Harrison's father have learned a lot about themselves through their son. Harrison's parents believe they have become stronger and braver.

"He truly is an inspiring kid," says Denton. "He puts other people to shame."

The fourth grader no longer has physical therapy several times a week but gets a check-up on his back brace every three months.

Harrison believes his story is a lesson for everyone.

"They can do anything they put their mind to," says Harrison.