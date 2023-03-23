A sexual act in the bedroom left one woman dead and her boyfriend was charged with her death.

On Tuesday, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 800 block of Ashland Boulevard for an unknown medical emergency around 2:20 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman, 24-year-old DeJe Garrett-Hillard, lying unresponsive. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Jaaron Thomas

Officials say they spoke with the boyfriend, Jaaron Thomas, 27, who told them he and the woman were engaged in a sexual act called "erotic asphyxiation" when she went unresponsive.

After an investigation, Thomas was arrested and charged with Manslaughter in her death. His bond has been set to $40,000.