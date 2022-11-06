Douglas County officials search for man connected to murder

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 34-year-old Harold Dakers is wanted in Douglas County in connection to a murder. (Credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office) From: Supplied

Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office have announced a search for a man they believe is connected to a recent murder.

Deputies are looking for Harold Dakers, 34. They believe the suspect was last seen in Villa Rica.

Dakers is wanted for questioning about a murder that took place in Douglas County on Friday.

The suspect has been described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

If you have seen this individual or know of his whereabouts, please call Investigator Myrlene Jean at 770-920-4916 or the sheriff's office directly at 770-949-5656.