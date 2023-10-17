Man wanted for stalking, hitting ex-girlfriend adds arson to charges

article

Police are looking for any information on a man they believe was involved in a physically abusive situation before setting his ex-girlfriend's house on fire. Police say a child with special needs was sleeping inside.

Haralson County deputies were called to the 600 block of Nitra Road on Sept. 21 at 8:30 a.m. to respond to a "physical domestic."

While they were driving to the location, they received a second call for the same location. This time, it was about a fire.

Through a preliminary investigation, deputies learned 31-year-old Joseph Roger Burns of Bremen had broken into his ex-girlfriend's house and hit her in the head. When 911 was called, Burns reportedly threatened to burn the house down from the kitchen, not far from where the victim's son was sleeping.

Officials said Burns continued to hit the victim in front of witnesses outside after she grabbed her child and escaped.

When Burns heard sirens, witnesses said he ran into the woods.

The search is on for Burns who is now wanted for arson in the first degree, battery, stalking, aggravated stalking, aggravated assault, burglary and criminal trespass.

He is 5-feet-9-inches tall, 160 pounds and he has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see this suspect or have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Haralson County Sheriff's Office immediately at 770-646-2011.