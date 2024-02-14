Haralson County inmate death reported by sheriff's office

An inmate at Haralson County Detention Center has died, according to Harralson County Sheriff's Office.

Jail officers were notified that 54-year-old inmate Vinson Dowell from Atlanta was having problems breathing around 9 p.m. Fe. 11.

As the situation escalated, jail staff started CPR and other life-saving interventions.

Emergency Medical Services were summoned and Dowell was transferred to their care.

He was transported to a medical facility where he died on Feb. 12.

Vinson had been at the Haralson County Detention Center since Jan. 16 due to a probation violation after being incarcerated at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

"I send my deepest sympathies to the family of Mr. Dowell for their loss," states Sheriff Stacy Williams. "Unfortunately, medical emergencies happen inside of our facility just like they do on the outside. I appreciate the quick response and efforts of all of our personnel during this emergency. Please join me in praying for Mr. Dowell’s family during this sad time."

The sheriff's office has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to look into the incident.