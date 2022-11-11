Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Rabun County
2
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Haralson County detention officer killed in accidental shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Haralson County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Detention Officer Daniel Salazar (Haralson County Sheriff's Office)

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Haralson County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a detention officer killed in an accidental shooting this week.

Officials say Detention Officer Daniel Salazar was accidentally shot to death at his home shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

According to investigators, preliminary evidence shows Salazar was in his home when a weapon accidentally fired, hitting and killing him. The investigation is ongoing.

The 27-year-old detention officer worked as one of the road crew officers who took inmates out to do work.

"Daniel was a good officer," states Sheriff Stacy Williams. "He did his job well; he would jump in and help when needed and always had a smile. He will be missed greatly here at the Sheriff’s office."

A memorial for the fallen officer will be held Monday at 4:30 p.m. at the Haralson County Sheriff's Office.

Officials are asking you keep his family and fellow deputies in your thoughts and prayers. 