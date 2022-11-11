Haralson County detention officer killed in accidental shooting

article

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a detention officer killed in an accidental shooting this week.

Officials say Detention Officer Daniel Salazar was accidentally shot to death at his home shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

According to investigators, preliminary evidence shows Salazar was in his home when a weapon accidentally fired, hitting and killing him. The investigation is ongoing.

The 27-year-old detention officer worked as one of the road crew officers who took inmates out to do work.

"Daniel was a good officer," states Sheriff Stacy Williams. "He did his job well; he would jump in and help when needed and always had a smile. He will be missed greatly here at the Sheriff’s office."

A memorial for the fallen officer will be held Monday at 4:30 p.m. at the Haralson County Sheriff's Office.

Officials are asking you keep his family and fellow deputies in your thoughts and prayers.