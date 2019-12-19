Hapeville Police arrest four after violent bank robbery

Police arrested four people after what they described as a "takeover style" bank robbery Wednesday.

According to Hapeville Police, the men held up the Wells Fargo on South Central Avenue at around 2:15 p.m.

"Three of the suspects walked into the bank with handguns and pointed them right at everybody's face and pushed people out of the way," explained Hapeville Police Detective Stephen Cushing. "It was a very frightful experience for the people and very traumatic for the people inside."

The men, seen in surveillance video wearing black hoodies and ski masks, jumped over the counter and grabbed cash before getting into a getaway car.

Police, however, said officers were already en route because an off-duty officer was in the parking lot and called 911 to report the crime in progress.

The suspects led police on a brief car chase and then bailed out of the vehicle and ran into the woods when they reached a dead-end street. With the help of Forest Park Police and Atlanta Police, officers were able to take all four men into custody in less than an hour.

"I was very happy with the success of the Hapeville Police Department in this case," said Det. Cushing.

Adarian Bean, Adrian Bean, Omar Colbert and Taurice Williamson face a long list of charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Investigators say the car they used in the crime had been reported stolen in a carjacking in Atlanta and they recovered three handguns at the scene, including one reported stolen out of Clayton County.

The FBI is now assisting in the investigation.