Intruder causes lockdown at Fulton County elementary school

Hapeville Elementary School was placed under a hard lockdown on Monday due to an intruder on campus, according to a spokesperson from the Fulton County School District.

The spokesperson specified that the intruder was not an active shooter, but did not explain what otherwise threat they posed to the student body.

Hapeville police were called to arrest and remove the suspect. No one was injured in the incident.

The spokesperson told FOX 5 the lockdown was lifted and school proceeded as normal.

