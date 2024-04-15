3 minors arrested for burglary, stolen car found with guns, knife and crossbow

article

Hapeville police had an eventful 24 hours between April 10 and 11. Three burglars identified as minors were caught in Hapeville. They also located a stolen car filled with weapons.

The boys were first caught on April 10, when police matched them to the descriptions given of criminals in the area. The group tried to run, but one was arrested immediately.

The other two were arrested the following morning.

The night of the alleged burglary, police said they found a stolen car within city limits filled with three guns, a knife and a crossbow.

It's not clear whether the two incidents were related.