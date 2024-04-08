Hank Aaron's 715th: Atlanta Braves celebrate 50 years since home run record broken

On April 8, 1974, history was made in Atlanta as Hank Aaron knocked his 715th ball out of the park, topping the Great Bambino, Babe Ruth. That was the day Hammerin' Hank Aaron cemented himself as the home run king.

"Aaron waiting. The outfield deep and straight away. Fastball is a high drive into deep center field, back to the fence … and it's gone!"

Tom House, the former Braves pitcher, had the honor of catching the history-making homer.

"I knew when I got the ball I had to get it in his hand," House told FOX 5.

House was one of the members of the 1974 Braves team members on hand Monday at the Atlanta History Center on the 50th anniversary of the monumental moment.

He was there as Billye Aaron, Hank's widow, cut the ribbon to help open a new exhibit that takes a look at The Hammer's life, impact and obstacles he overcame to reach greatness.

"For me, this is the first total picture of Henry Aaron in a setting where it can be appreciated," said House.

"It was a wonderful feeling, and they did a marvelous job," said Ralph Garr, former Braves outfielder.

Paul Crater from the Atlanta History Center is one of the people who helped put the exhibit together.

"It just didn't seem like work," he said.

The center worked with Billye Aaron to bring never-before seen items together for the exhibit, which officially opens Tuesday. It is expected to remain open through the 2025 all-star game in Atlanta.

Some of the items on display include his Hall of Fame ring, an original Peanuts cartoon drawn about him, and his 1974 away jersey.

"I hope people learn what an incredible human being Henry Aaron was," Crater said. "He was an empathetic, kind, caring human being who made it his life's mission to give to others."

On Monday evening, the Braves are expected to hold a special commemoration to honor Atlanta's home run king.

FOX 5 Sports will be there for the pregame ceremony where Hank's family is expected to be celebrated on the field alongside other baseball luminaries and Atlanta's civil rights icons.

Fans who could prove they witnessed the historic moment 50 years ago were given free tickets to enjoy Monday's celebration.

