GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Coweta County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to an officer-involved shooting in Coweta County early Monday morning.

The GBI has confirmed with FOX 5 that agents are on the way to a shooting in the county.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Handy Road.

FOX 5 cameras saw a vehicle on the side of the road blocked by crime scene tape.

At this time, investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or the conditions of anyone involved.

This is the fourth officer-involved shooting in Georgia so far in 2023.