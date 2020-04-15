Handy list for error-free unemployment claims
ATLANTA - Perhaps the most questions we get from viewers is about applying for unemployment these days. Here’s a comprehensive list of things that will keep your claim moving more smoothly for both employers and individuals.
- Here are the top filing mistakes for INDIVIDUAL CLAIMS per the Georgia Department of Labor.
- Don’t file multiple claims. This will delay the process.
- Don’t auto-populate your application. This causes errors.
- Don’t try to certify your payments until you’ve received a “claims examiner determination” letter.
- And, wait to create your PIN after you’ve received verification that your claim has, in fact, been processed.
- Don’t call or email the Department of Labor. Use this link to check-in: GADOL.
If you are an EMPLOYER, most claims go through this process. Here’s a longer list of things that will help keep your claims moving more quickly through the system.
- File claims each week for benefits to be paid to your employees.
- Use the department’s Excel template for multi-claim upload.
- Don’t alter the template. Don’t submit claims for a future week ending date.
- Enter the employees’ names first name then last name. That order.
- Limit the mailing address to 25 characters. Don’t use periods when you abbreviate. RIGHT: #2 WRONG: Apt. 2
- Report all gross earnings, even from another employer.
- If you make a mistake on a claim, re-submit as soon as possible.
If you’re an employer, here’s a handy list of reminders for your employees. ·
- Tell your employees to read the Next Steps for Employees Whose Employers Filed for Them pdf on the GDOL WEBSITE. ·
- When you file the first week of claims, they will receive a Georgia Way2Go Debit MasterCard® within 7-10 days loaded with their first payment unless they have direct deposit information on file with GDOL from a previous claim within the last 18 months.·
- After the first week of claims, they can expect payment within 24-48 hours of you submitting their weekly claims. ·
- Do NOT tell your employees to claim their weekly benefits with GDOL. You are claiming their weekly benefits for them by filing each week.·
- They can create a PIN online using Ul Benefit Payment Methods after their claims processed GDOL.·
- They can check the status of their claim and payments using My UI (Check My Ul Claim Status). Their PIN is required.·
- They can enroll in direct deposit using Ul Benefit Payment Methods.·
- They cannot enroll in direct deposit until AFTER the first claim is processed by GDOL.·
- They can reset their PINs using Reset Your PIN.·
- They are exempt from work search requirements.
JOBS ARE AVAILABLE AT GEORGIA DEPT. OF LABOR
If you are a former or retired DOL employee, call them. They’re looking for you to help them field some of these calls.