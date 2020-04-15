Handy list for error-free unemployment claims

Perhaps the most questions we get from viewers is about applying for unemployment these days. Here’s a comprehensive list of things that will keep your claim moving more smoothly for both employers and individuals.

Here are the top filing mistakes for INDIVIDUAL CLAIMS per the Georgia Department of Labor.

Don’t file multiple claims. This will delay the process.

Don’t auto-populate your application. This causes errors.

Don’t try to certify your payments until you’ve received a “claims examiner determination” letter.

And, wait to create your PIN after you’ve received verification that your claim has, in fact, been processed.

Don’t call or email the Department of Labor. Use this link to check-in: GADOL.

If you are an EMPLOYER, most claims go through this process. Here’s a longer list of things that will help keep your claims moving more quickly through the system.

File claims each week for benefits to be paid to your employees.

Use the department’s Excel template for multi-claim upload.

Don’t alter the template. Don’t submit claims for a future week ending date.

Enter the employees’ names first name then last name. That order.

Limit the mailing address to 25 characters. Don’t use periods when you abbreviate. RIGHT: #2 WRONG: Apt. 2

Report all gross earnings, even from another employer.

If you make a mistake on a claim, re-submit as soon as possible.

If you’re an employer, here’s a handy list of reminders for your employees. ·

JOBS ARE AVAILABLE AT GEORGIA DEPT. OF LABOR

If you are a former or retired DOL employee, call them. They’re looking for you to help them field some of these calls.