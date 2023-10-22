Man accused of kidnapping, beating, robbing 16-year-old victim

article

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of an 18-year-old man accused of kidnapping, beating and robbing a teenager in Hampton.

The City of Hampton Police Department identified the offender as William Kyle Latham, who also goes by "Ky."

They said Latham snatched the victim from a mobile home park on Oct. 17, 2023. They believe he then transported the teen to DeKalb County where he beat and robbed him.

Latham is being charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment. Police are advising the both communities to exercise extreme caution. If you come into contact with the suspect, call 911 immediately.