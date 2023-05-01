Officer shoots woman during confrontation at Dalton hospital, GBI says

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting of a woman by a Dalton police officer during a struggle at a local hospital early Monday morning.

Officials with the GBI tell FOX 5 the incident happened after officers with the Dalton Police Department were called to Hamilton Medical Center's Emergency Department.

According to investigators, the hospital reported that a woman had barricaded herself in a patient room and was damaging equipment and fighting hospital staff who were trying to help her.

When officers arrived, they tried to take the woman into custody, but officials say in the struggle she injured one of the responding officer's eyes. Another officer fired at least one shot, hitting the woman.

Authorities say the woman and officer's injuries are both not considered life-threatening and were treated.

The woman is still recovering and will be released into custody afterward. Her identity has not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be conducting its own investigation into the incident.