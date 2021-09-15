'Hamilton' at Atlanta's Fox Theatre cancels Wednesday's performance

Broadway musical "Hamilton," which was delayed its run at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta twice, was forced to cancel its performance on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Fox Theater said it was not able to complete the required COVID-19 testing before the show. It reads in part:

"Out of an abundance of caution for the cast, crew, and musicians, HAMILTON regrets having to cancel the Wednesday, September 15th performance. All future performances of HAMILTON at The Fox Theatre are scheduled to go on as planned."

Wednesday night’s performance will be rescheduled for next week.

Ticketholders can use that ticket for the rescheduled performance which will be communicated directly to those ticketholders.

The Fox Theatre said refunds and exchanges are also available through the box office.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.