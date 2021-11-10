Hall County teen charged in child porn investigation

article

A 17-year-old Oakwood man was arrested during a child pornography investigation.

Allen Joel Ledesma was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on Wednesday. His arrest comes a day after Hall County deputies seized his electronic devices while executing a search warrant at his home in 4000 block of Sequoia Circle, a day earlier.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia ICAC Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Aug. 26. The tip stated that Ledesma transmitted two images of child porn through Instagram, once on April 12 and then again on Tuesday.

Ledesma remains in the Hall County Jail on $11,400 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.

