Hall County teacher arrested for allegedly sending obscene photo to teen

article

The Hall County Sheriff's office is investigating after a middle school teacher was arrested for allegedly sending an obscene photo to a 14-year-old girl.

Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff's Office said a parent of a student contacted a Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer Thursday morning to report allegations of "inappropriate digital communication from a teacher to a student."

Officails told FOX 5, an investigation began immediately with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, School Resource Officers and the Hall County School District.

During the investigation, it was determined that West Hall Middle School teacher William David Bagwell, sent a picture of his genitals to the victim via social media, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office. Investigators received a warrant for Bagwell's arrest Thursday night and he was taken into custody without incident around 10 p.m.

Bagwell, 33, is charged with electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office. As of Friday morning, Bagwell was in the Hall County jail without bond.

The case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.