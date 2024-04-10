Hall County man wanted on charges of rape, child molestation

article

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in their search for a Gainesville man wanted on charges of rape and child molestation.

Deputies say they are searching for 31-year-old Andreas Alonzo Perez for an incident that happened on March 30.

Investigators believe Perez was last seen around the area of Calvary Church Road.

The wanted man is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall with a weight of around 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Deputies say he may now have a mohawk-style haircut or facial hair.

Perez has a cross tattoo on one of his shoulders.

If you have any information about where Perez is, call 911 or the Hall County Sheriff's Office at (770) 536-8812, or investigators at (770) 718-5534,