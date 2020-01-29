Hall County man charged with over 75 counts of sexual exploitation of children

A Hall County man is now facing more than 75 counts of sexual exploitation of children after an investigation.

Steven Joseph Robertson has been charged with 77 counts after being arrested in October. (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Steven Joseph Robertson in October of 2019 after an investigation, which started as a tip from the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

During a search of Robertson's Flowery Branch home, investigators say they seized multiple electronic devices that the suspect used to upload videos of children "engaged in sexually explicit conduct with adults" between May and June of 2019.

RELATED: Hall County man charged with 52 counts of sexual exploitation of children

Steven Joseph Robertson, 27, was arrested last October after investigators executed a search warrant at his Flowery Branch home. Authorities seized several electronic devices that Robertson used to upload videos of children engaged in sexually explicit acts with adults, according to investigators.

At the time of his arrest, Robertson was charged with 26 counts of sexual exploitation of children. Investigators charged him with 26 additional counts in early January while they completed the forensic processing of Robertson's electronic devices.

RELATED: Hall County man arrested for sexual exploitation of children

Advertisement

On Wednesday, officials say they finished processing the final device seized, discovering 25 more images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He is now charged with 25 counts of felony electronic exploitation of a minor.

Robertson has remained in the Hall County Jail since his arrest in October.