Hall County man charged with 52 counts of sexual exploitation of children

A Hall County man is facing more than 50 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Steven Joseph Robertson, 27, was arrested last October after investigators executed a search warrant at his Flowery Branch home. Authorities seized several electronic devices that Robertson used to upload videos of children engaged in sexually explicit acts with adults, according to investigators.

Following his Oct. 17 arrest, Robertson was charged with 26 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Steven Joseph Robertson (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

On Tuesday, January 7, the Hall County Sheriff's Office announced 26 additional counts of sexual exploitation of children, now totaling 52 counts. This week, investigators completed forensic processing of the electronic devices seized at the suspect's home last fall, and found more videos of children engaged in "sexually explicit conduct."

Robertson has remained in the Hall County Jail since October.

