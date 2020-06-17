Half-brother of Robert Fuller killed in shootout with LASD deputies in Kern County

The half-brother of Robert Fuller, whose body was found hanging last week from a tree in Palmdale, was fatally shot by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon during a shootout in Kern County, law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX 11.

Law enforcement officials told FOX 11 deputies had been tracking him after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and held her against her will for several days.

The shooting occurred at about 4:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of 15th Street West, about six blocks from Rosamond Boulevard in Kern County, according to Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The woman who was in the car with the suspect and a 7-year-old girl was shot and transported to the hospital.

She is expected to survive.

The sheriff’s department says the deputy involved in the shooting was conducting an investigation on a kidnapped woman.

It's not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

Attorney Jamon Hicks issued the following statement on behalf of Robert Fuller's family:

“This afternoon I had to notify the sisters of Robert Fuller that their half-brother Terron Jammal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Kern County.

“At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team doesn’t have any further comment on this incident. The family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected.”

Fuller's body was found with a rope around his neck at about 3:40 a.m. June 10 in Poncitlan Square, across from Palmdale City Hall.

Authorities initially said the death appeared to be a suicide, although an official cause of death has not been made.

The family is asking for the independent autopsy to be paid for by the city of Palmdale.

On Monday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva vowed to conduct a thorough investigation into the death -- with cooperation from state and federal agencies.

This is an ongoing investigation.

FOX 11's Gina Silva, Bill Melugin, and CNS contributed to this report.