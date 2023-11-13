Halcyon retailers hoping Small Business Saturday brings big crowds

The National Retail Federation says holiday spending will likely reach record levels this year, with shoppers expected to shell out an average of $620 on gifts. And that’s music to the ears of local business owners, who are hoping for a big turnout during this year’s Small Business Saturday and beyond.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we visited a few of those business owners at Halcyon, the $500-million, 135-acre live-work-play community in Forsyth County.

First up, we dropped in on Halcyon’s brand-new X-Golf, an indoor golf simulation experience which aims to help visitors improve their game (while also serving up delicious snacks and cocktails!). This is the first X-Golf location in Georgia, and local owner John Vautour says the technology inside makes upwards of 6,000 calculations per second, helping golfers make adjustments to their swing in real-time.

Next up, we did a little shopping at children’s boutique Piggy Jo’s, which first opened in 2021 in Buford and is now part of the booming Halcyon lineup. Owner Mandy Volpe showed us around the store and helped us pick out a few gifts for the newborns to pre-teens on our list — and with clothes and toys from top brands, there was plenty to choose from.

Halcyon is located at 6365 Halcyon Way in Alpharetta (Forsyth County) — for a full tenant list, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting an early start on Small Business Saturday!