Habitat for Humanity dedicates new Atlanta homes to Jimmy Carter

Habitat for Humanity is continuing to celebrate the legacy of Jimmy Carter and his work with the organization by dedicating new homes to family in need in Atlanta the week of his 100th birthday.

Six more families will soon make memories in the homes in Browns Mill Village in South Atlanta thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat offers first-time home buyers in the neighborhood an interest-free mortgage as well as affordable homeowners association dues, which new homeowner Jameka Gray says is life-changing.

"I am so excited this is like a dream come true," Gray said.

The homes sit on Carter Way, named in honor of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter and their work with the Habitat.

"They are amazing global ambassadors, humanitarians, and they live out and fully practice what it means to believe in humanity," Rosalyn Merrick, President and CEO of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, said.

The Carters were on Habitat sites for decades building homes. They helped build around 4500 in 14 different countries, including several here in Atlanta, during the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Projects.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Jimmy Carter volunteers (Credit: Habitat for Humanity)

"The Carters first got involved in 1984. In fact, just four years later, in 1988, we were fortunate here in Atlanta to host one of the inaugural Carter work projects where they built a blitz of 21 homes in just one week," Merrick said.

"They've been the biggest champions that we could ever ask for for our particular cause, which focuses on all people having access to quality affordable housing in safe, vibrant neighborhoods with opportunities to thrive," she added.

