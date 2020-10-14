Habersham County schools remain closed Thursday, Friday

Habersham County schools will be closed Thursday and Friday thanks to the recent weather and water issues. This will extend students' fall break which was already scheduled for the first half of the week.

In a statement from Habersham County Schools Superintendent Matthew Cooper, the closure is due to road conditions following flooding this past weekend and a lack of running water at some of the schools.

The statement reads in part:

“Our transportation department has been out all day checking on road conditions. Our transportation director has indicated to me that based on what he has found he does not feel safe running buses this week.”

Cooper said the extra days will allow the transportation department more time to make repairs and to adjust bus routes. Coope’rs statement continues:

“Our county road department is doing excellent work in repairing our roads and they are making significant progress. They have even brought in extra help. Keeping our buses and student drivers off the roads will allow the county to keep making progress. I applaud our county road department for the progress they have already made under very difficult conditions. I spoke with 911/EMA Director Lynn Smith about the current situation. She indicated that she fully supports the decision to keep buses off county roads for the rest of the week. Lynn and her team do a fantastic job of keeping our students safe.”

The superintendent said one of the schools remains without water and two others are still under a boil water advisory through Thursday. He writes:

“Transportation Director Tim Dockery indicated Habersham County has just experienced the worst flooding he has seen in his lifetime. The flooding has been devastating to our roadways. Our support and prayers are with those who continue to experience problems related to the flooding.”

Habersham was under a Flash Flood Warning over the weekend as heavy rains associated with the remnants of Hurricane Delta moved through Georgia.

Schools will be back in session, but some areas might have limited bus service.

