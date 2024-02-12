Biker fearing warrant wrecks Harley in Habersham high-speed chase

article

A man on a motorcycle said he led Habersham County deputies on a high-speed chase early Saturday morning because he thought there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Habersham County Sgt. C. Carter said he noticed a motorcyclist traveling along Highway 365 in Baldwin at 2:40 a.m. with a non-functional tag. He said he initially followed the biker to check for a valid tag.

The biker took off on Gainesville Highway, hitting speeds between 80 and 96 mph, according to officials. Eventually, he crashed into a ditch, totaling the bike.

The motorcyclist was later identified as 33-year-old Codey Wayne Shoemake of Cornelia. He told officials he was still in possession of his ex-girlfriend's vehicle and thought that was the reason they were after him.

Shoemake was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and then booked into the Habersham County Detention Center. He was charged with a felony of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and a misdemeanor of reckless driving.

He was released on a $3,720 bond.