Sheriff: Georgia inmates become sick after taking smuggled drugs

Multiple female inmates at the Habersham County Detention Center became sick after taking smuggled suspected drugs, officials say.

According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, several female inmates at the jail became ill and asked to be taken to Habersham County Medical Center for treatment.

During their investigation, officials say they discovered 32-year-old Chassy Leigh Abbott of Alto Georgia had smuggled the drugs in her body when she was booked into the jail early Wednesday morning.

Once inside the jail, Abbott distributed the drugs to other inmates, officials say. All the inmates who took the suspected drugs needed to be treated with one inmate being admitted to a local hospital.

Abbott is now charged with conspiracy to distribute a Schedule 1 Narcotic, four counts of reckless conduct, and possession of drugs by an inmate.

Deputies also charged 41-year-old Ginger Bridges, who was also an inmate, with possession of a Schedule 1 Narcotic and possession of drugs by an inmate.

The investigation is still ongoing.

