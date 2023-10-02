Habarsham County detention officer fired, arrested for making false statements

article

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), has taken former detention officer Alexander Wade Hardaway, 30, into custody following allegations of misconduct.

Hardaway, who is from Alto, was arrested Oct. 2 and has been initially charged with false statements and writings. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office says it acted swiftly upon receiving the allegations and terminated Hardaway's employment effective Sept. 29 due to policy violations.

Sheriff Joey Terrell emphasized that the department holds its officers to the highest standards of conduct. He stated, "Any breach of trust or misconduct by my personnel will not be tolerated."

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to ensure a comprehensive and impartial inquiry into the matter.

Sheriff’s Lt. Amber Chastain, who oversees the sheriff’s office detention center in Clarkesville, highlighted the seriousness with which they are handling the situation. "We take allegations of this nature very seriously and immediately involve the GBI to determine whether the law was broken," she stated.

Details about the false statements and writings were not released.