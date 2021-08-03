Gwinnett woman accused of intentionally injuring passenger by crashing car into tree

article

Deputies in Gwinnett County said they arrested a woman accused of intentionally crashing her car into a tree, injuring and eventually killing the passenger in her car.

Officials said Wendy Sharp faces charges of DUI, reckless driving, aggravated assault, felony murder and felony theft by taking.

Deputies said, on May 10, Sharp attempted to injure a passenger in her car while she was driving by swerving out of the lane and crashing into a tree.

The passenger died on July 27, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said they arrested Sharp on July 30 at Pleasant Hill and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Gwinnett County.

She's being held without bond in Gwinnett County Jail, authorities said.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.