Gwinnett shooting leaves 1 juvenile, 1 adult dead, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating a double shooting that left an adult and a juvenile dead.
Police respond to the scene in the 5000 block of Apple Grove Road near Flowery Branch Friday.
Gwinnett police said do not believe the incident is a murder-suicide.
Other details surrounding the shooting were not immediately made available.
FOX 5 News crews are headed to the scene to gather more information.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
Advertisement
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.