Gwinnett shooting leaves 1 juvenile, 1 adult dead, police say

Gwinnett County police are investigating a double shooting that left an adult and a juvenile dead.

Police respond to the scene in the 5000 block of Apple Grove Road near Flowery Branch Friday.

Gwinnett police said do not believe the incident is a murder-suicide.

Other details surrounding the shooting were not immediately made available.

