Gwinnett sheriff backs Judge Hatchett publicly
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Sheriff Kebo Taylor is publicly supporting Judge Glenda Hatchett following a high-profile case involving a former Georgia sheriff.
What we know:
Hatchett was the plaintiff in a case against former Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody, who pleaded guilty to sexual battery stemming from a 2022 incident. Authorities said the incident happened during a sheriff’s association event at a Cobb County hotel, where Hatchett said Coody groped her.
In a public statement, Taylor acknowledged the challenges of speaking out while part of the law enforcement community but made his support clear.
"Judge Hatchett — on behalf of the institutions that failed you — I apologize," Taylor said. "You had my support from day one — and that support will never waver."
The statement was shared on the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page as part of a four-part video series recognizing Women’s History Month.
PREVIOUS STORIES