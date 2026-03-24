Gwinnett sheriff backs Judge Hatchett publicly

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The Brief Gwinnett County Sheriff Kebo Taylor voiced support for Judge Glenda Hatchett despite tensions within law enforcement. Hatchett was the victim in a case involving a former sheriff who pleaded guilty to sexual battery. Taylor issued a public apology and message of support as part of a Women’s History Month campaign.



Gwinnett County Sheriff Kebo Taylor is publicly supporting Judge Glenda Hatchett following a high-profile case involving a former Georgia sheriff.

What we know:

Hatchett was the plaintiff in a case against former Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody, who pleaded guilty to sexual battery stemming from a 2022 incident. Authorities said the incident happened during a sheriff’s association event at a Cobb County hotel, where Hatchett said Coody groped her.

In a public statement, Taylor acknowledged the challenges of speaking out while part of the law enforcement community but made his support clear.

"Judge Hatchett — on behalf of the institutions that failed you — I apologize," Taylor said. "You had my support from day one — and that support will never waver."

The statement was shared on the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page as part of a four-part video series recognizing Women’s History Month.

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