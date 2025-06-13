Georgia Sheriff's Association seeking to recover legal fees from Judge Hatchett

article

The Brief The Georgia Sheriffs’ Association says it has not filed a lawsuit against Judge Glenda Hatchett but is seeking to recover legal fees from a case she initiated. Hatchett filed a lawsuit after former Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody pleaded guilty to groping her at a 2022 event. The GSA denies any wrongdoing and is requesting reimbursement for expenses tied to defending against Hatchett’s claims.



The Georgia Sheriffs’ Association is clarifying its legal stance following reports involving TV personality Judge Glenda Hatchett.

What they're saying:

Contrary to earlier reports, the association said it has not filed a lawsuit against Hatchett. Instead, the organization is "seeking attorney’s fees and expenses from litigation incurred in defense of the lawsuit she brought against the GSA," according to a statement.

The matter stems from a civil lawsuit Hatchett filed in connection to a 2022 incident involving former Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody. Coody pleaded guilty to charges related to groping Hatchett’s chest during an event in Atlanta.

Hatchett’s lawsuit targeted Coody and alleged negligence and liability on the part of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association. The GSA has denied wrongdoing and is now seeking to recoup legal costs associated with defending itself in the case.

The other side:

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to Judge Hatchett who said she is not commenting on this matter at this time.