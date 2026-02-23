Judge Hatchett fights order to pay legal fees to Sheriffs’ Association

The Brief Hatchett dropped her civil suit against the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association to focus on her personal healing and recovery. Despite the assailant's guilty plea, the GSA is pursuing Hatchett for attorney fees, labeling her negligence claims as "frivolous." Hatchett argues that penalizing survivors who seek justice will discourage other victims from coming forward in the future.



TV personality Judge Glenda Hatchett appeared in court Friday to fight an order requiring her to pay attorney fees to the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association (GSA), following her decision to drop a civil lawsuit against the organization.

The backstory:

The legal battle stems from a 2022 incident where former Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody reportedly groped Hatchett during a GSA reception. Coody later pleaded guilty to sexual battery and resigned.

Hatchett originally sued the association for negligence, but she eventually withdrew the complaint to "put the whole incident behind her." In response, the GSA filed a motion to recoup legal costs, with a judge previously ruling that her claims against the organization "lacked merit."

Standing before the court, Hatchett argued that forcing a victim to pay the legal fees of an organization that hosted her assailant sends a "chilling" message. She shared that women from around the world have reached out to her, saying her courage helped them find their own voices. Her legal team maintains that the fee request is an attempt to silence victims and lacks any moral or legal standing.

What's next:

A decision on the case has not been made at this time.