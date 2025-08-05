Judge Hatchett ordered to pay fees over dropped lawsuit

article

The Brief Judge Glenda Hatchett will be in court later this month after she was ordered to pay attorney fees and expenses after dropping a lawsuit against a former Georgia sheriff and the Georgia Sheriff's Association. Hatchett filed the lawsuit after she was reportedly groped by ex-Sheriff Kristopher Coody during a reception held by the organization. Coody pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge of sexual battery and resigned from his position.



The judge will be back in court later this month for a hearing over the new ruling that her case against the organization was "without merit."

The backstory:

Hatchett filed the lawsuit in 2022 after she said she was groped by Kristopher Coody during a reception for the Georgia Sheriff's Association at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel.

"I am a very strong woman. I pride myself on being strong," Hatchett told reporters in 2023. "I never expected that I would be so deeply affected by this."

Sheriff Kristopher Coody (Cobb County Jail)

Coody pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge of sexual battery and was sentenced to 12 months' probation, 40 hours of community service, a $500 fine, and was required to complete an alcohol and drug course.

He resigned from his position as the Bleckley County sheriff immediately after his plea.

What we know:

Hatchett had named the Georgia Sheriff's Association as part of a civil lawsuit over the incident, alleging negligence and liability on the part of the association.

However, the television judge decided to withdraw the lawsuit recently, saying that she wanted to put the whole incident behind her.

The organization then filed a motion for attorney's fees and expenses, saying they were seeking to recoup legal costs associated with defending itself in the case.

In July, a Morgan County judge ruled that Hatchett's claims "lacked merit" and authorized the Georgia Sheriff's Association to seek compensation.

What's next:

Hatchett and the Georgia Sheriff's Association will be back in court in Morgan County on Aug. 18 for a hearing on the new court order.