Gwinnett first-grade teacher reported missing from Mexico, principal says

The principal of a Gwinnett County elementary school sent a letter to parents alerting them of a missing first-grade teacher.

Benefield Elementary School principal Shonda Gipson-Stevens said first-grade teacher Alexandra Morales took planned personal leave recently but did not return late last week as planned.

Gipson-Stevens said Morales' family notified the school that police are investigating her disappearance from her last known location near Guadalajara, Mexico.

The full letter was sent home with Moreales' students on Tuesday.

"I wanted to provide you with this information so that you are prepared to answer questions from your child should her absence continue," Gipson-Stevens wrote. "At this time, we have a substitute teacher covering Ms. Morales’ class. I will continue to keep you apprised of information related to the class and have asked our other 1st grade teachers to lend their support to the substitute while Ms. Morales is away.

"Thank you for your support of our students and staff during this difficult time. I ask that you please keep Ms. Morales and her family in your thoughts and prayers, with hopes that she safely returns home."

Students in Morales' class have been taught by a substitute since her absence, Gipson-Stevens said.

Benefield Elementary School is based in Lawrenceville.

