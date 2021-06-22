Gwinnett police searching for three men suspected of robbing Doraville gas station

article

Gwinnett County police are searching for three men suspected of a robbery at a Doraville gas station in May.

Police released images of the three suspects allegedly involved in the armed robbery at an Exxon on 7088 Buford Highway in Doraville.

Police said officers responded to the initial call at 8:50 p.m. on May 31.

Police described three suspects. One, police said, was between 20 and 30 years old with a slim build, average height, black hair, thin black beard and a goatee. The second man, police said, was between 30 and 40 years old, tall with an average build and trimmed black hair. Police said the third suspect was between 20 and 30 years old and short with an average built and closely trimmed black hair.

Police asked anyone with information should contact detectives at 770-513-5300 or leave a tip for Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

