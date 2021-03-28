Gwinnett police investigate possible double homicide

Two people are possibly dead, prompting Gwinnett County police to begin a homicide investigation near Lawrenceville Sunday.

According to investigators, officers went to the scene of the homicide at 664 Oxford Hall in Lawrenceville Sunday evening.

Other details surrounding the possible deaths were not immediately made available.

No word on a potential motive.

An investigation continues.

