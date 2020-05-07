Gwinnett Police investigate fatal motorcycle accident

Gwinnett County police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday.

According to the Gwinnett County Accident Investigation Unit, a motorcycle and a mail truck were involved in an accident at the intersection of Oakbrook Pkwy and Indian Trail Lilburn Road shortly after 5 p.m.

24-year-old Austin Caldwell was driving the motorcycle on Oakbrook Pkwy and was turning onto Indian Trail Lilburn Road, according to police. Caldwell then veered into another lane and hit a Toyota Camry.

Authorities said, the motorcycle then skidded across the roadway until it hit a mail truck that was on the other side of the road.

Caldwell was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

An investigation continues.