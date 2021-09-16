Gwinnett Police identify human remains from 1982

Gwinnett Police Homicide identified previously unidentified remains found in 1982, officials announced Thursday.

Investigators used genealogy DNA from the victim’s daughter in order to positively identify the remains as that of Marlene Standridge.

According to authorities, in 1982 human remains were discovered in a wooded area near Deshong Drive in unincorporated Stone Mountain. A female skull and other evidence were taken from the scene by police. Investigators believed at the time that the remains were approximately 6 to 10 years old.

However, detectives were unsuccessful in their attempts to make an ID.

Gwinnett Police positiviely identifed remains from 1982 as Marlene Standridge (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Janis Adams, Marlene Standridge's daughter, recently submitted her DNA to law enforcement.

Detectives shipped the unidentified victim’s skull to Othram Labs in March 2021 to create a DNA profile.

In September, confirmed that Janis Adams was a match to Marlene Standridge.

Gwinnett Homicide Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone who has any information to share in this case, or knew Marlene Standridge is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

