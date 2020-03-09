Gwinnett PD officer recognized for trying to save man who set himself on fire

A Gwinnett County police officer is now being recognized for her quick action in the face of grave danger. Detective Ashley Wilson was responding to a domestic violence call where a man set himself and his home on fire.

"There was a gun involved, and he was threatening officers," said Detective Wilson of the Gwinnett County Police Department.

As she approached the house where the armed man was making threats, she saw flames. "As I was running closer, I could tell it was a person, I could see arms," said Wilson. "I was probably halfway into the yard when I said, 'Oh, wow!'"

Detective Wilson used a rug from the front porch in an attempt to put out the flames. "I didn't even think whether he was a good guy or bad guy, I just saw someone who was hurt in front of me, so I did all I could to help him," she said.

Moments later, the house went up in flames. Firefighters made sure no one else was in the home, and paramedics quickly rushed the man to the hospital.

"I called almost every day until Grady said they didn't have a patient there by that name, so I knew he passed," she said.

She was recognized for her heroic efforts, but she says she wishes she could've saved his life.

"Somebody died and that's tragic, no matter if they're the suspect or the victim," said Wilson. "Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem no matter how big it looks," she said.

The officer said she hopes her words will encourage more people to turn to the Gwinnett County Police Department as a resource for help, especially if they're struggling with mental health.