Gwinnett extended-stay hotel to become affordable housing

The Brief New Affordable Housing: Gwinnett Housing Corporation bought an extended-stay hotel for $7.7 million to house young adults aging out of foster care and seniors. Community Revitalization: Plans include renovations, security upgrades, and rents from $600 to $1,200, aiming to reduce extended-stay hotel blight. Project Timeline: Work starts in three months, with leasing expected next year.



Gwinnett County is about to make housing more affordable for dozens of residents.

The Gwinnett Housing Corporation recently purchased the old Springswallow extended-stay hotel for $7.7 million.

What we know:

The organization will rehabilitate all 73 units to create apartments for young people aging out of foster care and seniors.

"We are creating a system of affordable housing for youth, ages 18-24, as well as senior citizens," said Lejla Prljaca, the housing corporation’s CEO.

Prljaca said the organization will renovate the interior, install security cameras and a gate, and keep rents affordable. "The rents will range between $600 and $1,200," she said.

The housing corporation has been advocating for converting extended-stay hotels for several years. "Gwinnett has the highest concentration of extended-stay rooms in the country," Prljaca said.

What they're saying:

"It’s also an opportunity to possibly rid the area of another blight, which is extended-stay hotels," said Karen Ramsey, the housing corporation’s deputy director.

Ramsey added that rehabilitating the building will help revitalize the neighborhood. "It’s going to give people who are able to come back into the community easy access to public transit. They’re close to some of their work locations," she said.

Kelvin Lyons, owner of The Regal Barbershop on Jimmy Carter Boulevard, just down the street from the building, said bringing affordable housing to this section of Peachtree Corners will help people struggling to make ends meet.

"I believe it will. It definitely, definitely will," Lyons said. "For this area, it’s a really good idea. I’m all for anything that helps people."

What's next:

The housing corporation plans to begin work in about three months and hopes to start leasing around this time next year.