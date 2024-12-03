Gwinnett officials warning residents after coyote sightings

article

Gwinnett County police are warning residents to keep their pets and families safe after several coyote sightings around metro Atlanta.

While coyotes are a natural part of the Georgia environment, police want residents to take precautions.

Residents are being urged not to leave small pets unattended or left alone at night. When outdoors, dogs should be kept on a leash.

To avoid attracting the animals, remove any pet food, birdseed or fallen fruit from your yard.

Residents should also avoid leaving food and trash out at night.

While the animals are wild, officials say attacks on humans are uncommon, and most reports they've received have been simply sightings.

