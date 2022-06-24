Fast-moving burglars target vape shops in series of smash-and-grabs

Some stealthy burglars have been targeting Gwinnett County vape shops in a series of smash-and-grab robberies.

Marino Ramos, who owns the Heated Coil Vape CBD Delta 8 Shop on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville, said he had to put up boards over where the windows were smashed out. The quick-moving crooks were caught on camera, he said.

Marino Ramos said the night before, there was a supposed customer who came in, the last customer of the night, who he said asked a lot of suspicious questions.

Gwinnett County police said the business is just one of many vape shops broken into in recent weeks. Police said they pick up as much stuff as they can carry and are out in under two minutes.

Police said there have been about eight to 10 vape shops hit in the county since March.

Investigators believe two or more burglary crews could be responsible and are not sure how many are connected.

Police said they are stealing vape pens, vaping solutions and similar items, but it is unclear why there's an uptick in these crimes right now.

Police said most of the masked intruders are believed to be in their late teens or 20s. Investigators believe they may be hitting places outside the county as well.