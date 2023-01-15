Gwinnett County transit system re-branded to 'Ride Gwinnett'

Gwinnett County's public transit system has a new name and look.

County leaders changed the system's name to "Ride Gwinnett" this year. The bus system was called Gwinnett County Transit when it was established in 2001.

The transit system also has a new website, logo and some new buses, stops and signs.

Ride Gwinnett has seven county bus routes, five commuter routes, three park-and-ride locations and one transit center.