Double Gwinnett County shooting leaves woman dead, another injured

One woman is dead and another rushed to the hospital after gunfire rang out in a Gwinnett County apartment.

Police say they responded to a person shot call just after 9:50 Tuesday night. Officers rushed to the Reflections on Sweetwater complex, located on 3400 block of Sweetwater Road, just north of Pleasant Hill.

Those officers found two women who had been shot. One of them was already dead. Paramedics transported the second woman to the hospital, her condition isn't known at this time.

Investigators say the shooting took place inside a unit located in Building 6. That's where both victims were discovered. Police won't say if either or both lived in the apartment, but did say they were related. Their names and ages aren't being released pending notification of next of kin.

The details of the shooting are still under investigation. Police say it's way too early to know what led up to the gunfire. Nor do they know if a shooter is still on the loose.

Police block off apartment building where shooting took place

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County Police at 770 513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.