Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office sees outpouring of support from community

Masks and other protective gear have been hard to come by during the coronavirus pandemic and many people have resorted to providing face masks for their communities, including the Atlanta Chinese Entrepreneurs Club.

Wednesday morning, club members stepped up in a big way donating thousands of masks and gloves to staff members at the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. It comes after the group already donated 10,000 masks two weeks ago

“They’re returning this morning to donate another 14,000 mask and 5,000 gloves. this is personal protective equipment that is much needed at this time,” said Deputy Shannon Volkadov, Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff’s office said the donation will be of help as they've been going through 150 to 200 masks a day. The equipment will be used in the county jail to make sure inmates and staff are safe.

“Priority for this equipment goes to our medical staff, they’re caring for the inmates every day and we have to make sure they have the proper equipment to do so,” the deputy said.

“We’ve been very fortunate as far as trying to keep it isolated but, as you can see, people can still come into the building, so we're trying to make sure we take temperatures, we have hand sanitizers, were trying to make sure to try to keep it out of the jail,” said Chief Deputy "Lou" Solis, Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

After the mask donation, members of a Hindu temple in Lilburn also came to serve lunch to the officers. It’s something they plan to do every Wednesday for the next three weeks to show their appreciation.

“We just wanted to thank the first responders. They put their lives on the line around the year, but more specifically, right now, I know they’ve been working extra, they’re putting themselves out here and making sure everyone is safe, and we just wanted to give an opportunity to say thank you, said Rick Desai, BAPS Charities.

Wednesday's donation represented the end of a week’s long effort for the club. Members raised funds to purchase the goods and air freight the goods to Atlanta.

