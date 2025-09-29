Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office identifies deputy killed over weekend

The Brief The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office identified a deputy killed in Forsyth County as Master Deputy Tamara Tuitt-Bartlett Officials said the deputy died in a domestic-related shooting. Her boyfriend, Eric Sumner, now faces murder charges. Tuitt-Bartlett's son was shot multiple times in the incident, but survived. Officials said she had been with the sheriff's office for almost two decades.



The off-duty Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office deputy killed over the weekend in Forsyth County in what investigators describe as a deadly domestic dispute has been identified by the office.

ORIGINAL STORY: Gwinnett deputy killed, son injured in Forsyth County domestic shooting

Master Deputy Tamara Tuitt-Bartlett killed

The backstory:

Master Deputy Tamara Tuitt-Bartlett was found dead Saturday night inside a townhouse in unincorporated Johns Creek. Her teenage son, who had been shot multiple times, escaped to a neighbor’s home, where the neighbor applied pressure to his wounds and called 911, saving his life.

Detectives identified the suspect as 43-year-old Eric Sumner of Suwanee, who was Bartlett’s boyfriend. Authorities said he fled the scene but was captured in Monroe County after a police chase on Interstate 75. He was booked into the Forsyth County Jail and faces charges of homicide, murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Eric Sumner. Courtesy of Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff's Deputy killed identified

What they're saying:

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office called the killing "senseless," adding that the death of a law enforcement officer "should hit home to every one of us."

Tuitt-Bartlett served the Gwinnett Sheriff's Office for almost 20 years, the department said in a Facebook post.

"Her commitment to protecting and serving made a lasting impact on all who had the honor of knowing and working alongside her," the post read. "Her loss is deeply felt throughout our agency and the entire community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time."

History of tragedy

Dig deeper:

Bartlett’s family has previously faced tragedy; in 2021, another one of her sons died in a hit-and-run crash, a case that remains unsolved.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Bartlett's teenage son is still in a hospital. He is reported to be stable.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has not officially identified the deputy. Over the weekend, they said they were waiting until next of kin could be notified.

Investigation into deputy killed

What's next:

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is expected to release more details.