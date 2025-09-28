Gwinnett deputy killed, son injured in Forsyth County domestic shooting

The Brief The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home in the Villages at Shakerag subdivision after a neighbor called 911 Friday evening. Deputies said a juvenile had shown up at the neighbor’s house bleeding and told them that his mother and her boyfriend had been arguing when the man started shooting. Deputies went to the home and found a woman dead upstairs. Investigators identified the suspect as Eric Sumner, 43, of Suwanee. He is currently in the Monroe County Jail.



Officials are investigating after an off-duty Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputy was killed, and her son was injured in a domestic shooting in Forsyth County.

What we know:

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home in the Villages at Shakerag subdivision after a neighbor called 911 Friday evening. Deputies said a juvenile had shown up at the neighbor’s house bleeding and told them that his mother and her boyfriend had been arguing when the man started shooting.

The neighbor helped the teen until emergency crews arrived. He was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and is expected to recover, officials said.

Deputies went to the home and found a woman dead upstairs. She was later identified as a Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputy who was off duty at the time of the shooting.

Investigators identified the suspect as Eric Sumner, 43, of Suwanee. Authorities said he drove away from the scene but was later tracked to Interstate 75 in Monroe County. Deputies there arrested him after a chase.

What's next:

Sumner is being held at the Monroe County Jail and will be transported back to Forsyth County to face charges of homicide – murder and two counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

What we don't know:

The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, including members of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office has not made a statement on the murder.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.