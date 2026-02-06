Several gubernatorial candidates gather for debate in SW Atlanta

The Brief Geoff Duncan, Jason Esteves, and Michael Thurmond participated in the forum. The event was held in Southwest Atlanta and hosted by a local PAC. The general election for Georgia's next governor is scheduled for this November.



Several top contenders for Georgia governor gathered in southwest Atlanta on Thursday for a debate hosted by the "Georgia Men for Democracy Now" political action committee.

What we know:

The event, held at the Junction 2800 space on Campbellton Road, featured former Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, former State Sen. Jason Esteves, and former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

The forum comes as the race intensifies ahead of the November election, which also includes prominent candidates such as Keisha Lance Bottoms, Chris Carr, and Burt Jones.

